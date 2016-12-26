Oh No! Contestants to lose another luxury budget task

The excitement on one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 10, is palpable because a new twist is in store.

What are we talking about, you ask? It’s Gaurav and Bani’s Chat Show.

Since the housemates did not get the luxury budget for the past few weeks, Bigg Boss will introduce a new luxury budget task- Gaurav and Bani’s Chat Show in order to get the contestants to fight for the budget.

As per the rules, Gaurav and Bani, would be given a chance to answer viewers questions. The fun would be that it wouldn't be viewers but housemates asking the same. It would be a secret task for the rest of the housemates.

So, how will the duo pull off the game?

When Bigg Boss would ask for the contestants’ point of view- whether they thought Bani and Gaurav were honest they were answer in negative leading them to lose the luxury budget again.

Oh No!

Let's see how the inmates take this defeat, tonight on Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol).