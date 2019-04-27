News

Oh no! Raghav Juyal’s Facebook account HACKED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 08:17 PM
MUMBAI: These days, social networking accounts getting hacked is not a big deal!

Every good thing has a drawback, and the biggest hitch of these platforms is your personal account getting spammed.

The latest victim of online hacking is dancer Raghav Juyal, who is known for his hosting skills in Dance Plus.

On his Facebook account being hacked, he shared a video along with post, stating, 'Guys my Facebook acc has been hacked, Facebook is now working to get it back so m not the one posting on it. I know those people are posting interesting stuffs but it’s not me. But really the posts they are posting are very interesting.'
Raghav Juyal, Facebook account hacked, Dance Plus

