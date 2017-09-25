It seems like the viral Dengue fever is taking a toll on the TV stars!

Recently Tellychakkar.com reported about Love Ka Hai Intezaar's actress Heena Parmar down with Dengue after her shoot wrapped up and she is hospitalised.

Now we hear that another actress is now trapped in the fever!

We have learned from our source that the lovely actress Shrenu Parikh, who is currently seen as Gauri on Star Plus' daily Ishqbaaaz is down with Dengue. She hasn't been shooting owing to her ill-health.

We chose not call Shrenu at the moment.

TellyChakkar.com sends out good wishes for Shrenu for her quick recovery.

