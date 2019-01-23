Oh no! Sikandar has deadly accident; Kullfi blames herself in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with a lot of emotions as Sikandar is still stuck between Kullfi and Amyra and the entry of Nimrat is causing a lot of issues in Sikandar and Lovely’s lives.In the upcoming episode, Sikandar is feeling devastated as he has to dance to Lovely's tunes and Kullfi is suffering due to this.Sikandar and Lovely also had another argument over Kullfi. Meanwhile, the little one takes a decision to tell the truth to Sikandar that she is his daughter.



Unfortunately, Lovely comes to know about Kullfi’s plan and is scared as she doesn’t want Sikandar to know the truth. She thinks he will choose Kullfi over Lovely and Amyra.



Lovely thus threatens Kullfi that she will kill Sikandar if she dares to tell him the truth. In fact, she actually plans Sikandar’s accident.



Sikandar has an accident, but fortunately, he is saved. Lovely threatens Kullfi that she can take Sikandar’s life and that Kullfi will be responsible for it.



Seeing Sikandar hurt, Kullfi blames herself for the accident.



It will be interesting to see how Kullfi comes out of this mess. Will Sikandar ever learn the truth?