Oh no! Sikandar has deadly accident; Kullfi blames herself in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Unfortunately, Lovely comes to know about Kullfi’s plan and is scared as she doesn’t want Sikandar to know the truth. She thinks he will choose Kullfi over Lovely and Amyra.
Lovely thus threatens Kullfi that she will kill Sikandar if she dares to tell him the truth. In fact, she actually plans Sikandar’s accident.
Sikandar has an accident, but fortunately, he is saved. Lovely threatens Kullfi that she can take Sikandar’s life and that Kullfi will be responsible for it.
Seeing Sikandar hurt, Kullfi blames herself for the accident.
It will be interesting to see how Kullfi comes out of this mess. Will Sikandar ever learn the truth?
Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Add new comment