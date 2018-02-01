Ojaswi Aroraa takes her character to social media with comic vines #PariKiCurry

Mumbai, 01 February 2018: There is no fun in playing a character just like your real self. However, enacting someone who is poles apart from what you actually are, is the real challenge and a lot of fun. Enjoying the same perks is Ojaswi Aroraa, who is gaining a lot of appreciation from audience for her portrayal of Pari, in 'Kya haal Mr. Panchaal?' on Star Bharat.

While Pari is a beauty with sheer innocence and a bundle of comedy antics, the real Ojaswi proves her mettle as beauty with brains. Her creativity knows no bounds with her signature moves in the show. Whether it’s her popular NAHIN, KAB or her unique laughing style, she has carved a unique niche for herself in the show. The glimpse of her creativity can also be seen on her social media accounts where her vines under the hash tag #PariKiCurry is entertaining a lot of people.

Her hilarious vines are fun to watch and few also hold a social message.

Talking about her character, Ojaswi said, “An actor takes a lot of efforts to build their character with it's uniqueness. I wanted people to get more of Pari other than the show. Hence, I started this vine on my social media handle where people will get extra dose of Pari.”

