OMG! AJ to be killed in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2019 07:07 PM

Zee TV popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is being loved by all.

The upcoming track of the show will bring a major unexpected twist, leaving the audiences shocked.

In the upcoming episodes, AJ expresses his feelings of love to Guddan. He tries to put a mangalsutra in Guddan’s neck, but it is then revealed that Angad was standing there wearing Guddan’s clothes. Before AJ understands anything, Angad attacks him with a knife, leaving him bleeding profusely.

Durga is shocked to see Angad taking such a drastic step in Guddan’s love. AJ feels betrayed. While AJ survives the attack, it will be interesting to witness how the drama in the show will unfold post this unexpected twist.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

