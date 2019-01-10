News

OMG! Deep to die in Ishq Mein Marjawan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 05:26 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) has gained immense popularity.

Audiences love the thrill and suspense in the show.

In the current episodes, Aarohi and Deep (Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani respectively) are together yet again, whereas Vasundhara and Tara (Lata Sabarwal and Alisha Panwar respectively) are on the rival side planning and conspiring against them.

In the upcoming episode, there is a major twist in the show. Deep will die. Shocked?

Well, don’t be, as it will just be a prank on Aarohi. A source said, ‘Deep will pretend to die, leaving Aarohi scared and shattered, but of course, it will just be a small prank.’

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Tags > Ishq Mein Marjawan, Beyond Dreams, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days