OMG! Deep to die in Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) has gained immense popularity.

Audiences love the thrill and suspense in the show.

In the current episodes, Aarohi and Deep (Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani respectively) are together yet again, whereas Vasundhara and Tara (Lata Sabarwal and Alisha Panwar respectively) are on the rival side planning and conspiring against them.

In the upcoming episode, there is a major twist in the show. Deep will die. Shocked?

Well, don’t be, as it will just be a prank on Aarohi. A source said, ‘Deep will pretend to die, leaving Aarohi scared and shattered, but of course, it will just be a small prank.’

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.