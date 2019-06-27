OMG! Did Hina Khan just hint on her next project with Priyanka Chopra? Details inside

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has made the entire television industry proud by being the first Indian television actress to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Festival 2019. The actress has grabbed the headlines for her appearance at Cannes.

But what made the visit even more special was the invitation she received from Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra. The two met and had a good time together. Hina had also shared a post thanking the actress for the sweet gesture. Priyanka also replied praising Hina for her talent and acting skills.

These days, there are so many photos and videos on our phones that one forgets to share a few, and something similar happened to Hina. When the ace actress checked her phone, she realized that there are many that she hasn’t shared. One was a cute video with Priyanka, which she share soon.

She has given us a hint that there is something special that she will be sharing soon.

It will be a treat for us to see the two actresses together.

Check out the post here.

On the work front, Hina has taken a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is all geared up to enter Bollywood with her upcoming film Lines. She will be seen in a de-glam look and will play a timid Muslim girl named Nazia. Meanwhile, Priyanka will soon be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink.