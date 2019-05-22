OMG! Kullfi to be tortured in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

News

Kullfi to be tortured in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala has been gaining a lot of appreciation from fans.

The unexpected twist of Sikandar’s double role in the show has made the audience curious about the forthcoming episodes.

Viewers witnessed the entry of the real Sikandar (now Bhola), who has now become child-like due to the effects of the fatal accident.

Meanwhile, Chandan, who is disguised as Sikandar, tortures Kullfi to earn money.

As Chandan can’t sing because of his distorted vocal cords, he tries milk money by forcing Kullfi to sign the album and sing.

Kullfi goes through severe emotional turmoil owing to Sikandar’s rude behavior.

How do you think Kullfi will handle the situation?

Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

