OMG! Mishti and Veer to break up?

MUMBAI: VOOT’s popular series Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Sphere Origins) is loved by a lot of fans.

The viewers are eager to see how the equation of Mishti (Tejasvi Prakash), Veer (Rohan Gandotra), Ruhaan (kunal Jaisingh) and Pari (Aneri Vajani) will change after knowing each other’s feelings.

In the previous episode, Mishti and Veer had a big misunderstanding.

Mishti did not really like Veer’s behaviour and is now questioning her decision of marrying him.

In the upcoming episode, Mishti will continue to have doubts over her alliance with Veer whereas her connection with Ruhaan will exceed more.

There are high possibilities of Mishti breaking up with Veer as now they are facing compatibility issues.

What do you think will Mishti decide? Post your views in the comment section below.

