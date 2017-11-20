SAB TV’s Tenali Rama is witnessing some high-octane drama in the ongoing episodes. TellyChakkar was the first one to report about TV actor Rajesh Khera entering the mythological drama as Sultan. We also updated the readers that there would be a face-off between Rama and Sultan.

The latest we’ve heard is that there will be a big goof-up between Tenali Rama (Krishna Bhardwaj) and Sultan. As we had mentioned earlier, Tenali along with Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) and his disciples Dhani-Mani will be heading to meet Sultan in his empire.

In the upcoming episodes, Tathacharya will give a chit to Sultan which will be replaced by Ghunghru. The replaced chit would read that Sultan should hang Tenali and Tathcharya.

Sultan, on the other hand, would think that the letter has been sent by Krishnadevraya (Manav Gohil) and thus he will order his soldiers to captivate his guest.

However, Sultan will have an ulterior motive behind hanging his guest. As per the storyline, Sultan is suffering from constipation. The king will get relief from this condition only when he will punish someone.

Meanwhile in the jail, Mani (Sohit Vijay) will tell Tathacharya that the only way they can escape is when Tenali will use his brains. Rama will then come up with a brilliant idea.

About the idea, our source informed, “He will ask all of them to be happy for getting hanged.”

The source further added that when Sultan will interrogate them, Tenali will lie. He will tell him that they are really happy to be hanged since they are getting hanged on Purnima and anyone who dies on Purnima reincarnates as a Sultan.

On getting to know this, Sultan will leave all four of them to get back to their kingdom.

Seems, a lot of drama is there in the narrative! Well, that surely means too much of entertainment for the loyal viewers.