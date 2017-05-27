Hot Downloads

OMG! Tanvi to slap Anjali in Sasural Simar Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017 06:57 PM

Anjali's (Viashali Takkar) life is going through a turmoil in Colors’ long running popular daily Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

As per the recent episodes, Anjali is devastated to learn about Vikram (Siddharth Shivpuri) and Tanvi’s (Sneha Shah) upcoming marriage, and she had opted to take a divorce from him.

Now we hear that the upcoming episode will bring forth a high voltage family drama.

Our source informs us, “In the days to come, Vikram will plan a birthday surprise for Tanvi but a jealous Anjali will destroy everything. Henceforth, Vikram and Anjali will have a heated argument. Eventually, Tanvi will slap Anjali hard leaving him shocked.”

When we called Vaishali, she asked us to call later.

Will this incident mark the end of Vikram and Anjali's relationship? Only time will tell.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.  

