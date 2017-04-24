OMG! When Piyaa Albela actress Sheen’s car’s brakes failed

Piyaa Albela actress Sheen Das can’t stop thanking God, after escaping a major accident.

Just like any other day, Sheen left for her set along with her makeup man in her car. But what happened next will give you goose bumps!

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, Sheen shared, “I left for my shoot along with my makeup man in my car. While crossing a bridge on a highway I realised that my car’s brakes had failed. Naturally, I was traumatized. My makeup man sitting next to me started shouting to apply hand brakes. As there was a lot of traffic on the road, I first slowed down the speed of the vehicle and instantly applied hand brake. Due to the sudden brakes, my car rotated a complete circle but thankfully no one got injured."

She continued, "I was so freaked out and was sweating inside the air conditioned car. This incident took place a few days ago and since then I haven’t touched my car. In fact, I plan to sell it off and travel by public transport. I thank God for saving me or else it could have led to something major. Those few seconds of my life were like a nightmare.”

Take care. Sheen!