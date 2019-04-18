News

One must continue to work for the character and not just the show: Aashka Goradia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2019 08:40 PM
MUMBAI: Actress Aashka Goradia is multi faceted. And we all know that.

While she was last seen in supernatural show Naagin 3 bringing in massive entertainment, she has now comeback for Daayan on &TV.  According to the plot reported by the media, Jhanvi will be shocked to find out that Akarsh is a Daayan and the story will now go back to the happenings of the past where Akarsh will be seen as the king. Aashka will be seen playing the queen in the show. 

We cannot wait to see how Aashka sparks magic to the storyline and hence we asked the lady herself to reveal something more about her character.
 
Aashka said, “I get to play so many different shades in one show. That’s rare! “

We questioned her about her comeback to the fiction space to which she responded, “I wasn’t off for a very long time. Two years of break after 16 years of dedicated work should be deserved and not planned. I am just happy to be able to work through even after so many years.  As for entering Daayan and me entering a show which is already running than a fresh one, well  fate of shows these days can’t be ruled out before, as long as you are the pivotal character for the story telling, one must continue to work for the character and not just the show.”

Taking the conversation on lighter note, we asked Aashka about her summer regime for she has a flawless skin. She said, “I need to wash my face three times even if just with water. Oil control in summers is important.”

Way to go Aashka!

 
