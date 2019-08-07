Online TRP Report: FIND out which show has grabbed the TOP POSITION

MUMBAI: Throughout the week, the television shows keep on entertaining their viewers with their stories. It’s time to find out which show has performed well.



Well, the Online TRP report is out now and while the top 10 continues to be the regular mix of the same old shows, the positioning of a few seems to have undergone a few major changes. With the so many changes that have come about this week, one might wonder what brought about the changes and well, one can say that is the other shows performing well that led to this high and low on the list. Let us get started on what does the top 10 looks like. At the 10th spot this week we have Kundali Bhagya with a bare minimum of 14.0 points followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta with 18.8 points at the ninth spot. The eighth spot sees Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 21.2 points followed by Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala with 23.0 points at the seventh spot. Bepanah Pyarr continues to maintain its spot on the list with 25.5 points followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the fifth spot with 27.0 points.



At the fourth spot, we have Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with 27.8 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 29.0 points. At the second spot we have Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 30.4 points and at the top, we have Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai with 31.2 points.



Which show is your favourite? Hit the comment section below.