Only Hina Khan could do ‘THIS’ in 24 hours!

: Hina Khan is a total stunner and has wowed the audience with her stint as the ideal daughter-in-law before in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and as a vamp now in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.Hina has the audience not only hooked to watching her ‘latkas’ and jhatkas’ but also has them smitten by the various shades she brings on the screen and her craft as an actor. Now, there is a strong buzz that she will be seen as a victim of cyber crime in Vikram Bhatt’s next, and we cannot wait to see how she floors us once again!Apart from these projects and her mind-blowing career, Hina has another reason to celebrate. And that is her gaining more than a million Instagram hearts in less than 24 hours.She took to social media to express gratitude and happiness. Take a look.Way to go, Hina!