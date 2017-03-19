Only when your mind is stress-free, you will enjoy your life - Aalika Sheikh

Aalika Sheikh has fought against odds to emerge as the bread winner in her family!!

Born in a family of three girls, Aalika who had a keen interest in acting found it tough to work her way out of the house to work!! With no girl in her family allowed to cross boundaries of their home, Aalika’s interest of becoming an actress found objection to begin with!!

However, with the guidance and help of few of her friends, she became the first girl in her house to start working!! And from there, Aalika has had no looking back and has successfully made a name for herself in the industry!!

Says Aalika, “I have always loved to act. And to become an actor was my dream. So I had to convince my family first. Though they objected to my working initially, they have accepted that I am doing well for myself now.”

Aalika who has been part of shows Airhostess (DD), Jyoti, Pratigya, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tum Hi, Tumhari Pakhi and presently Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil wants to play varying characters. “I want to play the role of a cop and I feel that I will look good and do well in the role.”

The actress is a fitness freak to the core. Though she does not believe in working out in the gym and following a strict diet, she loves to sweat it out with yoga and work hard at swimming. “I take up swimming and yoga every alternate day. I eat all that I want to and never put myself on diet. But I see to it that I benefit a lot with my swimming and yoga. As we know, both have a lot of good effects.”

Giving out tips to enjoy a happy life, Aalika avers, “Only when the mind is stress-free, you will enjoy the life you are living. Also, you will eat well and sleep well. Hence it is important to remove stress from your body. Eat a lot to stay fit, but balance it out by working out.”

Aalika and her boyfriend Rohin Robert (who mostly does movies) are in no hurry to get married. “We live together. We want to focus on our career first and then think of marriage.”

Aalika, we wish you all the luck!!