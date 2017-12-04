Hot Downloads

Oodhni to warn Rajan; Shiv to haunt him in Ek Deewana Tha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2017 07:10 PM

Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha has been creating quite a stir for the channel. The horror cum love story has been a gripping one for the viewers and it has been receiving rave reviews for its storyline and ratings.

TellyChakkar has learned that in the coming episode, a major drama is  set to unfold. As per the narrative, Shiv's (Namik Paul) ghost will scare Vyom's (Vikram Singh Chauhan) father, Rajan Bedi.

Rajan Bedi (Amar Upadhayay) who is currently on the wheelchair will sense the presence of Shiv. Consequently, his wheelchair will bang against a wall.

Meanwhile, Oodhni (Delnaaz Irani) who has the power and ability to sense paranormal activities will encounter Vyom’s father. Oodhni will warn Rajan that he cannot let Vyom and Sharanya (Donal Bisht) get married. She also informs him that if the duo still get married, latter won’t survive!

However, TellyChakkar reported that Vyom and Sharanya will get married eventually.

So how will things transcend into marriage and how will Shiv react to the whole wedding scenario is something worth a watch!

