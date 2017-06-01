Ouch! Shardul Pandit injured!

Actor Shardul Pandit, who is currently playing the male lead in the popular show Kuldeepak, recently got injured in the gym while he was working out.

Currently Shardul is on pain and on painkillers. A thorough professional, he is bearing the pain and shooting on a regular basis because he works in a daily soap and can't take leaves. When we reached out to him to inquire about his injury, he says, "This happened couple of days back when I was working out in the gym. I hurt myself while doing some heavy lifts. The pain was unbearable but I was not in a position to take a leaves because the show must go on."

Still, Shardul is overwhelmed by the concern his crew members are showing for him. And not just senior actors are pampering him. His on screen son, the sweet child actor Vansh Maheshwari, is showing his love in his own way. Shardul says, "The people on the set are aware of my injury and they are taking good care of me. But the person who is taking the ultimate care of me is my on-screen son Vansh Maheshwari. Wherever I am on the set, he follows me around and always offers me his hand so I can stand and walk properly."

That is so cute, Shardul! We're sure you're enjoying the perks of being a dad on screen!