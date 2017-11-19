Actress Solanki Roy, who became a popular name by essaying the character of Meghla in Star Jalsha's Ichchenodi, is playing a pivotal role in Zee Bangla's upcoming fantasy drama, Saat Bhai Champa.

She has been roped in to play the character of Parul (Promita Chakrabartty)'s mother, Paddabati.

Speaking about her role, she told TellyChakkar, “It’s a very lively character. She climbs trees. Animals and trees are her friends. Her life revolves around animals, birds, trees, so, naturally, it would be a vibrant character.”

The actress mentioned that with the help of her director (Srijit Roy) and writers, she is preparing for her role.

She shared, “After I was offered Paddabati's role, I had a meeting with the writers. At the meeting, they briefed me about the character and the way they want me to portray it. And then I did my own homework so that I can add something extra to the character. Director is helping me a lot. It takes some time to get into the skin of a new character. So, I am getting that education from our director. Plus, I am regularly interacting with the writers because it is very important to see whether I am able to incorporate the things that they want me to.”

“I have received immense love from the audience for my previous show. I hope they will shower me with equal love for this show as well,” she signed off.

Best wishes, Solanki!

Produced by Surinder Films, Saat Bhai Champa will begin from 27 November airing every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm.