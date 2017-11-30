Padmavati designers make Aashka's wedding outfit

With a few days to go for actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's wedding, the media and fans are buzzing with excitement for the unique wedding of this very unconventional couple. While we know that Aashka and Brent are wearing Archana Kochhar for their sangeet and Mapxencars for their mehendi, everybody has been curious about who is designing Aashka's traditional Indian outfit for her pherhas! Any guesses?

Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who are makers of the beautiful and elaborate designs we are seeing Deepika Padukone donning in Padmavati, have designed a beautiful lehenga with intricate detailing for Aashka Goradia to wear on the most special day of her life!

We reached out to Harpreet who said, "Aashka is a warm and vivacious young lady. Upon interacting with her, we decided to give her a vibrant lehenga with a play of colors rendered in the embroidery. The ghaghra that was custom designed for her, features a blooming Garden of Paradise taken from Arabesque jaalis that we came across our travels in Turkey and is done in fine resham and kasab embroidery. We decided to offset the skirt with a gold kasab choli and a light tulle odhna with delicate metal sequins to add a hint of sparkle to the outfit."

WOW is all we can say as we are sure that Aashka's wedding outfit is going to become a dream outfit for many brides this come season!