&TV is coming up with an interesting concept of a man with two wives. The show is titled Haanikarak Biwiyan and is helmed under the Aamir Jaffer and Sonali Jaffer’s Full House Media banner. The program focuses on a man with two wives and their respective family.

The show stars Nasir Khan who plays Brigesh Pandey aka B.P., the man with two wives. Talking about his character Khan commented, “It is a fun show to be part of." There’s comedy plus social message in the storyline.”

The show features Nasir’s two wives, one hailing from a rural area while the other wife is a modern one. The desi wife would be played by Lapataganj fame, Sucheta Khanna. Talking about her role Khanna said, “after a year or so I’m coming back on TV. I took a conscious break from TV. It’s a good show to be part of.” The modern wife will be portrayed by Anjali Mukhi. Her character is named Devani, who hails from city. “This is the first time I’ll get to show my real hair on TV which are pretty short. Before this I had to wear wigs. This show is a 'dramedy' and not a slapstick comedy,” Mukhi reverted when we buzzed her.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusive names of the other cast from the upcoming show.

Along with the above stars, Ek Astha Aisi Bhi fame Palak Purswani will be part of the show. She will be playing Mukhi’s daughter. Palak who was also seen in Splitsvilla 7, will have a prominent role in the storyline. We dropped a text to Palak to know more about her character.

TV actor Hetal Puniwala, who was seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum, will be playing the role of a driver in the show. His character will be of a comedy relief and a supporting one.

The cast has already shot for one or two episodes and the channel has commissioned the show. The cast and crew will start shooting again from 12 October. The daily is tentatively expected to go on air from the first week of November. 0

TellyChakkar.com will keep you updated about the show.