‘Palang Todd’ moment in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya is giving its audience a dose of non-stop drama and twists with every episode. Also, the ongoing wedding rituals are a treat to watch.

In the ongoing track, we will witness a lot of drama in picturesque settings. And how Diya aka Tejasswi Prakash and Ratan aka Rohit Suchanti tackle the situations will be something that the audiences will be excited to see unfold. Read on to know more about it-

The awkward moments between Diya and Ratan while they stay in one room and adjust with each other will be something to watch out for. The viewers will get to see a ‘Palang Todd’ act where both of them meet with an accident and the bed is broken.

One of the sources close to the sets informs, “The scene was a difficult one to shoot as the actors were already on a bed which was a little unstable and we had to take a lot of precautions. The team has been very cooperative but ‘honi ko kaun taal sakta hai’? Before the que, the bed went down but fortunately the scene turned out to be perfect without Diya and Ratan being hurt.”