News

Pallavi Mukherjee roped in for ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Jul 2019 01:48 PM

MUMBAI TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates from the digital world.

We exclusively reported about Jodha Akhbar fame Shiny Dixit being roped in for ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/shiny-dixit-roped-altbalaji-s-gandi-baat-3-190715).

Both the seasons of Gandi Baat has received fair responses from the viewers. The project gave over-night fame to actresses like Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini.

Now, the latest update is that Begali beauty Pallavi Mukherjee will also be seen in the project.

Pallavi was also a part of Bengali show Ami Sirajer begum.

We couldn’t connect with Pallavi for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags > ALTBalaji, Gandi Baat 3, Digital world, Anveshi Jain, Flora Saini, Bengali show, Ami Sirajer begum, TellyChakkar,

