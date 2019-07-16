Pallavi Mukherjee roped in for ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3

MUMBAI TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates from the digital world.

We exclusively reported about Jodha Akhbar fame Shiny Dixit being roped in for ALTBalaji's Gandi Baat 3.

Both the seasons of Gandi Baat has received fair responses from the viewers. The project gave over-night fame to actresses like Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini.

Now, the latest update is that Begali beauty Pallavi Mukherjee will also be seen in the project.

Pallavi was also a part of Bengali show Ami Sirajer begum.

We couldn’t connect with Pallavi for a comment.

