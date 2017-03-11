Pankaj Vishnu bags his first ever historical show

Actor Pankaj Vishnu who was last seen essaying the role of Srikant in Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha will don his first ever historical avatar on TV screens!!

He’s the next to have been roped in for Life OK’s much-anticipated historical Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh (Contiloe) to play a pivotal role!!

As per sources, “Pankaj Vishnu will play the role of Dal Singh, brother to Raj Kaur (Senha Wagh), the mother of Ranjit (Damanpreet Singh). The uncle of Ranjit will seem to be a positive and loving character, but with the progress in his track, he will be shown to be having negative traits.”

Pankaj will be seen in a royal avatar in his first stint in a historical..

When contacted, Pankaj Vishnu confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I am part of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. This is my first historical show, so it is a big challenge for me.”

Here’s a look picture of Pankaj Vishnu in the getup of Dal Singh.

As we know, Vishnu rose to success via his successful stint in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta.

Here’s wishing the actor all the very best!!