Pankit Thakker joins hands with college students for a ‘social cause'

Working for a ‘cause’ gives immense pleasure, and this is exactly the frame of mind in which actor Pankit Thakker finds himself now!!

The actor recently joined hands with the youth brigade, the students of Mumbai University to spread awareness to the masses during Christmas.

The basic idea behind the campaign is to create awareness about how precious every life is!! Hence the need to adhere to the driving and hygiene related rules become all the more important.

An ardent effort was taken to educate people about the safety measures to be taken to avoid accidents, and also to avoid adding to the already highly polluted environment.

Pankit who joined hands with the college students, created awareness by standing at signals during the morning hours holding placards that provided clear signals on how to ride safely and be healthy.

Says Pankit, “I have always been an ardent supporter of social causes and I am always willing to lend my support whenever possible. Since safety and pollution are amongst the biggest evils plaguing our city, I took it upon myself to spread awareness about the cause. It is wonderful to know that the college students have taken up this initiative. I feel honoured that I am part of this effort along with the Mumbai University and other various colleges in this journey.”

Good job!!