Papon row: TV and Bollywood celebrities opinionate on Papon’s ‘Kissing Controversy’

Mumbai: Soon after singer-composer Papon was accused of "inappropriately kissing" a contestant of TheVoice India Kids (&TV), he started trending on Twitter. So much so that Papon had to issue a statement blamed the controversy on "faulty camera angles and accident" and how he felt "victimized for no fault of mine."

Many Twitteraties have taken to the platform to voice out their opinions on the video where he is seen giving the kid a peck on the lip including celebrities. Amongst the many, we managed to spot a few of the Bollywood and TV fraternity mates taking to Twitter to share what they feel about the controversy.

(Also Read: I haven’t made a mistake: Papon reacts on his kissing controversy)

While the host of the reality show, Jay Bhanushali tweeted in supoort of Papon with the hastag #istandbypapon, there were celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Bollywood beauty Raveena Tandon and Indian filmaker Ashoke Pandit who shamed him.

This goes 2 all d #newschannel who called me..rather than my opinion u need 2 know what family & d contestant thinks of papon #istandbypapon really sad tht all came to a conclusion within mins of the video got viral and some news channel made sick hashtags https://t.co/ojVLKcPoER — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) February 23, 2018

I dont want to comment anything regarding the incident because i was not there but if the girl and the family has given there statement then we are nobody to comment chapter over bro https://t.co/mQNgfxEIQk — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) February 23, 2018

Think before you say anything any parent wont allow anything happening to there child for carrier...all know that carrier itne chote umar mein nahi banta reality shows are for kids to get the confidence and platform to perform https://t.co/5tJHe3Aj6n — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) February 23, 2018

Wasn't smothering a child's face with your palm rubbing color all over it for 4 secs enough as fatherly love, that u had to pull the child's face then to strategically peck her on the lip??? There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly BTW#papon — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 23, 2018

Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girls parents succumbing to pressure ! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven’t felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act ! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 23, 2018

Saving a girl child in the womb is not enough when a Govt. fails to safeguard her in life. Stronger laws against sexual abuse need to be made & put in action, in favour of victims. Almost 24hrs of #Papon newsbreak and he still roams free justifying his perversion against a child. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 23, 2018

