#Papon row: TV and Bollywood celebrities opinionate on Papon’s ‘Kissing Controversy’

24 Feb 2018 01:14 PM

Mumbai: Soon after singer-composer Papon was accused of "inappropriately kissing" a contestant of TheVoice India Kids (&TV), he started trending on Twitter. So much so that Papon had to issue a statement blamed the controversy on "faulty camera angles and accident" and how he felt "victimized for no fault of mine."

Many Twitteraties have taken to the platform to voice out their opinions on the video where he is seen giving the kid a peck on the lip including celebrities. Amongst the many, we managed to spot a few of the Bollywood and TV fraternity mates taking to Twitter to share what they feel about the controversy.

(Also Read: I haven’t made a mistake: Papon reacts on his kissing controversy)

While the host of the reality show, Jay Bhanushali tweeted in supoort of Papon with the hastag #istandbypapon, there were celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Bollywood beauty Raveena Tandon and Indian filmaker Ashoke Pandit who shamed him. 

Take a look below:

What do you think about Papon?

Do you think Papon is at fault? Drop in your views in the comment section below.

