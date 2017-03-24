Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil completes 100 episodes

Congratulations and celebrations!!!

Time to sing this jingle for the dedicated team of Star Plus’ popular daily Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms) is all set to complete 100 episodes.

The popular daily will air its 100th episode tonight.

The story of the show that depicts the tale of two lovers Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) and Naina (Drashti Dhami), who are united by destiny, has won hearts of many with its unique concept and storytelling. The pairing of Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami has been well accepted by the audience.

The daily has also seen some major changes in its cast ever since it has begun. Entry and exit of the cast has always been there. While Additi Gupta and Laksh decided to quit the show, on the other hand, actress Adaa Khan became the new entrant of Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

The show has also managed to hold a good place in the weekly ratings chart.

We tried contacting Arjun but he remained unavailable for comments.

We are sure that the team is going to have a gala time celebrating the moment on sets today.

Our hearty congratulations and best wishes to the team!!!