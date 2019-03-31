Pari's token of love for Ruhaan in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is filled with high drama, thanks to the love triangle between Mishti, Veer, and Ruhaan.

Pari is very excited and wants to confess her love for Ruhaan soon without complicating her relation.

Pari seeks Ruhaan’s help without letting him know who she is referring to. Ruhaan advises her to confess her feelings as soon as possible.

Pari thus buys a small bamboo plant for Ruhaan as a token of love. Arnav witnesses Pari’s infatuation towards Ruhaan and is jealous.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the serial now.