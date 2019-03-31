News

Pari's token of love for Ruhaan in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2019 10:05 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is filled with high drama, thanks to the love triangle between Mishti, Veer, and Ruhaan.

Pari is very excited and wants to confess her love for Ruhaan soon without complicating her relation.

Pari seeks Ruhaan’s help without letting him know who she is referring to. Ruhaan advises her to confess her feelings as soon as possible.

Pari thus buys a small bamboo plant for Ruhaan as a token of love. Arnav witnesses Pari’s infatuation towards Ruhaan and is jealous.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the serial now.

Tags > Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Voot, Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jaisingh, Tejaswi Prakash, Rohan Gandotra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re...

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days