Paritosh Tripathi and Dheeraj Juneja to join Anita Hassanandaniâ€™s next?

MUMBAI: It was only sometime ago that we reported about Anita Hassanandani likely to turn a host for a project titled Lagao Boli - Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi.



According to our sources, the project is a live game show based on reverse bidding. The audience will be required to bid the lowest, smartest, and the most unique amount to win big prizes.



Now, the latest development is that apparently, Paritosh Tripathi and Dheeraj Juneja will join Anita as hosts for the show. Paritosh has been seen in shows such as Super Dancer, while Dheeraj has hosted many cricket-based projects.



The run time of the show is touted to be 13 weeks, and it might offer a ground for celebrities to promote their upcoming films. The show is speculated to go on-air sometime in August and will be telecast on the weekend.

We tried contacting Paritosh and Dheeraj for a comment but could not reach out to them. Keep reading this space for more updates.Â Â Â