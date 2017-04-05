Hot Downloads

Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

poll

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer (Male)?

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer (Male)?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Paritosh Tripathi to join Suniel Shetty in &TV’s India's Asli Champion...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2017 04:34 PM

Earlier in the day, we shared the news about Suniel Shetty getting back to TV.

Hosting India's Asli Champion Hai Dum on &TV, Suniel will be seen finding a fighter from the country.

The show will see contestants performing tasks designed to judge not just their physical fitness but also their grit and determination.

The Colesceum Productions’ will also see a surprise package in Paritosh Tripathi.

The popular comedy star, who rose to fame with Super Dancer, Indian Idol and is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a very interesting avatar.

Shared a source, “Paritosh will come as a surprise package who will not just keep the audience entertained, but will also give motivation to the participants in his own style.”

When we called Paritosh he confirmed his entry and stated, “I am really excited to join the team. Working with Anna is like a dream come true and I am looking forward to the journey.”

The team will soon begin shoot and the show will air shortly.

Tags > Paritosh Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, &TV, India's Asli Champion Hai Dum, surprise package, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top