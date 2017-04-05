Paritosh Tripathi to join Suniel Shetty in &TV’s India's Asli Champion...

Earlier in the day, we shared the news about Suniel Shetty getting back to TV.

Hosting India's Asli Champion Hai Dum on &TV, Suniel will be seen finding a fighter from the country.

The show will see contestants performing tasks designed to judge not just their physical fitness but also their grit and determination.

The Colesceum Productions’ will also see a surprise package in Paritosh Tripathi.

The popular comedy star, who rose to fame with Super Dancer, Indian Idol and is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a very interesting avatar.

Shared a source, “Paritosh will come as a surprise package who will not just keep the audience entertained, but will also give motivation to the participants in his own style.”

When we called Paritosh he confirmed his entry and stated, “I am really excited to join the team. Working with Anna is like a dream come true and I am looking forward to the journey.”

The team will soon begin shoot and the show will air shortly.