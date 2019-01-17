Parth and Erica match their captions with their actions

MUMBAI: Parth and Erica are of the most loved couples on television and essay the role of Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The two share great chemistry off-screen and on-screen and are good friends. The audiences love their chemistry, and they have a massive fan following.

The fans have given the duo a nickname called Parica, and they make lovely videos and send messages to their favorite actors.

Now in the hashtag #parica on Instagram, there is a post where you can see Parth and Erica sharing a good bond.

Fans have said that the posts that they share match their captions very well.