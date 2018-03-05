Home > Tv > Tv News
Parth to be criticized for having two wives in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2018 06:46 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ has indulged the audience with some spellbinding Holi drama with its integrations and among one of the many shows is Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Mittal).

In one of its upcoming sequences where the entire family has gathered to celebrate the festival of colours, Poini will be hauled over the coals for making Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) drink Bhang without their knowledge as the two will go crazy under the effect of the drink.

What do you think about Rashami Desai, Rohan Gandotra and Jasmin Bhasin?

A source informs, “She will be shouted more because they will end up creating chaos in front of the media present there. What’s more? The press will subject them to various questions and will speculate his relationship such that Parth will be criticised for having two wives  - Teni and Shorvari (Rashami Desai) on national television. “

Are you excited to watch this story unfold? Hit the comment box below!

Tags > Colors tv, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rashami Desai, Rohan Gandotra, Jasmin Bhasin,

