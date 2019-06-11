News

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes embrace Mumbai monsoon with love

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: After the scorching heat of summer comes the respite of the rainy season in the form of monsoon. Monsoon is even more special in Mumbai as the feel of walking alongside the Marine Drive while the rains are upon the city is just beyond comprehensible.

Even for our television stars, Mumbai monsoons hold a special place in their hearts and it seems last night, the rain Gods listened to their prayers and showered the city with love. While it was raining, the charming Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes enjoyed every bit of first rain of monsoon.

They took to Instagram and shared videos of the rains and thunder. Take a look below:

On the professional front, both Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are currently seen in the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The former is portraying the role of Anurag, while the latter is seen opposite him in the role of Prerna. The duo is immensely loved by their fans for their sizzling chemistry.

past seven days