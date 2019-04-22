Parth Samthaan back after performing his father's last rites; resumes shoot

MUMBAI: On Friday, Parth Samthaan lost his father. Mr. Lagathe was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night in Pune in a critical condition, and despite the doctors' best efforts, his health continued to deteriorate. Mr Lagathe had developed age-related problems, and Parth was unable to reach before he breathed his last, even though the actor drove off straight from the sets.



As per SpotBoye reports, after performing the last rites of his father, Parth is now back to work. The actor faced the cameras yesterday at Killick Nixon (Chandivali), reporting for the 2 PM shift on time. As per some sources, Parth was very quiet throughout the day. He was very close to his father and might take to heal. It may be recalled that Ekta Kapoor had ordered a pack-up on the sets for Friday, and some of Parth's colleagues had even gone to Pune to be with him.



Mr. Lagathe kept quite a low profile and was seldom seen in Mumbai. A few months ago, Parth bought a flat in Mumbai and said it was his gift to his Dad and Mum.