Parth Samthaan denies being approached for Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: The couple dance reality show Nach Baliye is set to return to television screens with season nine and fans are excited about the same. Since the announcement was made there were many speculations about the probable participants. There have been reports that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have been approached to participate in Nach Baliye 9, however, the actors have denied the same.



Reportedly, the duo was initially finding it difficult to manage the dates as they would be shooting simultaneously for their daily soap. After several discussions, their dates have been managed in such a way that it will not affect either of the shows as both are on the same channel. However, Parth has denied these reports. He told India-forums, “I have not even approached for the show.” On the other hand, Erica’s spokesperson also claimed this news as false.



Parth and Erica are playing the lead characters of Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Fans love their chemistry and there have been reports that the duo is dating each other in real life. However, the two have denied being in a relationship.