Parth Samthaan is GEARING UP for his 'NEW PROJECT'

MUMBAI: We all are in awe of Parth Samthaan?



He started his career in episodic series like Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The actor rose to fame with his role of Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.



The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has aced his character of Anurag, and we cannot have enough of him on TV and on social media. While we saw him as a lover boy, his character has now become a tad bit aggressive, and we absolutely laud him for making such a smooth transition. These days, Parth is dedicatedly taking some time out of his schedule to hit the gym.



He claims that it is time to reshape!



He took to Instagram to mention that he has found his motivation. One of his hashtags even read #newproject. Does it mean that Parth has a new feather in his hat?



What do you think?