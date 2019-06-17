Parth Samthaan REVEALS his ‘HIGH SCHOOL’ love...

MUMBAI: From Game of Thrones to his favourite comic superhero, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has a list of things that he loves.

We all know that the Pune lad is very grounded to his roots, and as one of the top actors our television industry can boast of, Parth still finds joy in the little things that he liked as a youngster. While he makes sure to spend time with his old school friends whenever he is not shooting, Parth recently recalled his favourite high school song as the country was cheering during the India–Pakistan cricket match, which aired yesterday.

Any guesses which the actor's favourite song is?

Well, it is none other than ‘The Way I Are’ by American rapper Timbaland, which released way back in 2007.

Parth took to social media to share a post about the same. Take a look.

