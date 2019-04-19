News

Parth Samthaan rushes to the hospital to check on his father

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2019 04:33 PM
MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan had to rush to the hospital while he was on the sets of his show, Kasutii Zindagii Kay, as his father has been admitted. While old age is the cause for his admission in the hospital, reports suggest that he is quite serious. 

The report stated that Parth immediately rushed to the hospital after learning about his father's deteriorating health. Parth's family hasn't been in the limelight, and not much is known about his father. 

Well, we wish Mr. Laghate a speedy recovery and the best of health and send out our warm wishes to Parth in this difficult time.
Tags > Parth Samthaan, hospital, Kasutii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, father's deteriorating health, Speedy recovery,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ketki's Haldi ceremony in Rajan Shahi's...

Ketki's Haldi ceremony in Rajan Shahi's Ye Risthe Hai Pyar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Naura
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari

past seven days