Parth Samthaan rushes to the hospital to check on his father

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan had to rush to the hospital while he was on the sets of his show, Kasutii Zindagii Kay, as his father has been admitted. While old age is the cause for his admission in the hospital, reports suggest that he is quite serious.



The report stated that Parth immediately rushed to the hospital after learning about his father's deteriorating health. Parth's family hasn't been in the limelight, and not much is known about his father.



Well, we wish Mr. Laghate a speedy recovery and the best of health and send out our warm wishes to Parth in this difficult time.