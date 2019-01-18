Parth Samthaan versus the media; who is to be blamed?

MUMBAI: We are in an era in which television rules the entertainment scenario.



Telly actors are as popular as Bollywood stars. One of the major reasons for their popularity is their exposure to the media. The media strives hard to bridge the gap between the actors and their fans by reporting about them on a daily basis.



There has been news every now and then about celebrities being arrogant, rude, and not co-operating with the media. In the past, actors like Ram Kapoor, Karan Patel, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shaheer Sheikh, and Rajat Tokas have reportedly given the media a tough time.



The latest addition is Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The media were on the sets of KZK2 to shoot and report about the upcoming twists of the show, which was permitted by the production and channel, but Parth felt distracted while the media captured him during his scenes.



Parth said, ‘I respect the media and love to give interviews, but when they are on sets during my shots, it is very distracting and I lose my focus. At the end of the day, I am an artist and a very dedicated one. I prefer no disturbances while I perform my scenes. Bytes and interviews can be done post my shots.’



A reporter who was present while the fiasco happened said on request of anonymity, ‘We are doing our jobs. It’s not like we visited the sets uninformed or on our own wish. The channel approved our visit. We cater to the audiences, and if audiences demand for an update on a particular show, we strive hard to deliver it to them.’



While we believe that both actors and electronic media are right in their own way and that both are only trying to ace their professions, it’s better that both attempt to understand each other and take a step forward in making the situation better by co-operating with each other.



Let’s end the blame games!