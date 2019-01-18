News

Parth Samthaan versus the media; who is to be blamed?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Jan 2019 07:06 PM
MUMBAI: We are in an era in which television rules the entertainment scenario.

Telly actors are as popular as Bollywood stars. One of the major reasons for their popularity is their exposure to the media. The media strives hard to bridge the gap between the actors and their fans by reporting about them on a daily basis.

There has been news every now and then about celebrities being arrogant, rude, and not co-operating with the media. In the past, actors like Ram Kapoor, Karan Patel, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shaheer Sheikh, and Rajat Tokas have reportedly given the media a tough time.

The latest addition is Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The media were on the sets of KZK2 to shoot and report about the upcoming twists of the show, which was permitted by the production and channel, but Parth felt distracted while the media captured him during his scenes.

Parth said, ‘I respect the media and love to give interviews, but when they are on sets during my shots, it is very distracting and I lose my focus. At the end of the day, I am an artist and a very dedicated one. I prefer no disturbances while I perform my scenes. Bytes and interviews can be done post my shots.’

A reporter who was present while the fiasco happened said on request of anonymity, ‘We are doing our jobs. It’s not like we visited the sets uninformed or on our own wish. The channel approved our visit. We cater to the audiences, and if audiences demand for an update on a particular show, we strive hard to deliver it to them.’

While we believe that both actors and electronic media are right in their own way and that both are only trying to ace their professions, it’s better that both attempt to understand each other and take a step forward in making the situation better by co-operating with each other.

Let’s end the blame games!
Tags > Parth Samthaan, Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ram Kapoor, Karan Patel, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shaheer Sheikh, and Rajat Tokas, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

TV celebs galore at Glam Onn Calendar Launch

TV celebs galore at Glam Onn Calendar Launch
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days