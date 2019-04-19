News

Parth Samthaan's Father Passes Away In Pune

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2019 05:19 PM
MUMBAI: Sad news and our heart breaks to tell you that TV Actor Parth Samthaan's father is no more. The father of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Anurag Basu, Mr. Lagathe, passed away, a short while ago. Parth is shattered as he was very close to his father. The details of the cause of death are still unknown.

 We had informed you that he was admitted to the hospital last night in Pune in a serious condition and Parth who was shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 then, had left immediately.  As per media reports, he drove off to Pune from the set itself but unfortunately reached only after his father had breathed his last. Mr. Lagathe's condition failed to improve despite the team of doctors attending on him, putting their best efforts.

A pack-up has been called on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 today. We hear, his colleagues and co-stars are planning to travel to Pune to be with him.
