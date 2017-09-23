Shashi Sumeet Productions' popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak that airs on Colors, is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the viewers with gripping twist and turns.

The ardent followers of the series would already know how Shorvori (Rashami Desai) has been trying to keep herself away from Parth (Siddharth Shukla) as she has brain tumor and she has short life span.

She has kept the truth about her illness hidden from Parth and she wants him to hate her.

In the recent episodes, we have already seen how the Bhanushali family is planning to celebrate Parth's birthday. We hear that, Shorvori's fake hatred towards Parth will continue on his special day as well.

Our source informs us, "Shorvori won't join Parth's birthday celebration and on the other hand Parth will keep trying out different ways to call Shorvori to join the celebration but his efforts will be in vain on the contrary, Shorvori will taunt him about celebrating his birthday with Teni (Jasmin Bhasin). A heartbroken Parth will cut his wrist with a knife, hoping Shorvori will join him after she sees him in pain."

How will Shorvori react now? It would be interesting for the viewers to watch out for.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.