Parties, perplexity and loads of entertainment in Yeh Rishta...

It’s a perfect combination of the ‘East meets West’ in Star Plus’ popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut).

As the elderly ladies will set off for the divine ‘Jagrata’ before the wedding, the boys will gear up to enjoy their ‘Bachelor’s’ party!! And for the cute girls out there, it will be the ‘hen’s’ party!!

However, joy and merriment will not come easy, as there will be utter chaos and confusion all around!!

The mayhem will begin when the Dadis will enter into the Bachelor’s party zone, thinking that they are getting into the Jagrata!!

Ouch!! And they will be shocked for life seeing the pole dancers in action!!

But all will be well when the Dadis will breathe a sigh of relief, on getting into the Jagrata hall!!

But for Kartik (Mohsin Khan), his excitement to get naughty at the bachelor’s party will fade as he will dash into the jagrata hall by mistake!!

Haha!!

After dancing at the Jagrata, Kartik along with his friends will run out of it, with an idea to crash the hen’s party by going into it in disguise!!

However, upon reaching there, the boys will be at the receiving end with Naira and others will assume them to be goons. Yes, Naira and her gang of girls will give Kartik and his friends a good trashing, before they will get exposed.

Finally, all will be well when Naira will be joined by Kartik and friends at the hen’s party for a performance on the Hawaian theme...

Wow!! Lots to look forward to!!

Are you all excited to witness the euphoria in Yeh Rishta? Drop in your comments here.