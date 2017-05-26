Party time: Colors’ Thapki Pyaar Ki turns two!

Congratulations and celebrations!!!

Time to sing this jingle for the hardworking and dedicated team of Colors’ daily Thapki Pyaar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL)!!!

The popular show has completed a successful run of two years on screen.

The content of the show has undergone a lot of changes with the entry and exit of popular casts but the gripping twists and turns, never failed to keep viewers hooked to the episodes. On the occasion of completing two years, the cast and crew are in a mood to party.

The daily soap turned two yesterday (25 May) but the team couldn’t celebrate because there were less people shooting on the sets. So, today, the team will celebrate the moment on sets and then gear up for a big bash in the evening.

When we contacted Manish, he told us, “Our producers are throwing a party tonight where the entire cast and crew will be rejoicing the moment. It’s been a great journey, and my character has gone through a lot of changes. I have got to play around 10-12 different shades of my role from being a mumma’s boy, to a father. Now Bihaan has changed to Aryan Khanna. I had an interesting journey with the show and I am enjoying it.”

We could not reach Jigyasa Singh for a comment.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the team!