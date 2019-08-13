Parul unfolds Kunal's reality to Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Abeer is trying his best to make Mishti confess her love, while Meenakshi is doing everything possible to break their relationship.



Mishti obeys Meenakshi’s orders and creates a scene during the Haldi ceremony.



She insults Kuhu in front of everyone. Varsha tries to stop her but in vain.



Mishti then exposes Kuhu’s real identity. She reveals that Kuhu is an illegitimate child.



Abeer is shocked to see her behaviour. But Parul is well aware that Meenakshi is responsible for Mishti’s actions.



Parul thus breaks her promise and informs Abeer about Kunal being her son and the real reason behind Mishti’s drama.



It will be interesting to see what Abeer does next.