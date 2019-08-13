News

Parul unfolds Kunal's reality to Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 12:50 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Abeer is trying his best to make Mishti confess her love, while Meenakshi is doing everything possible to break their relationship.

Mishti obeys Meenakshi’s orders and creates a scene during the Haldi ceremony.

She insults Kuhu in front of everyone. Varsha tries to stop her but in vain.

Mishti then exposes Kuhu’s real identity. She reveals that Kuhu is an illegitimate child.

Abeer is shocked to see her behaviour. But Parul is well aware that Meenakshi is responsible for Mishti’s actions.

Parul thus breaks her promise and informs Abeer about Kunal being her son and the real reason behind Mishti’s drama.

It will be interesting to see what Abeer does next.

Tags > Parul, Kunal, Abeer, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, track, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Shamita Shetty, Zarine Khan, Sophie Choudry and...

Shamita Shetty, Zarine Khan, Sophie Choudry and Michelle Shetty dazzle at the GJC NITE 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

past seven days