Parull Chaudhry and her little lamb

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2017 05:35 PM

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela’s actress Parull Chaudhry is busy these days busy humming the famous poem Mary had a little lamb...

Do you remember this rhythm which we all have grown up singing to?

The beautiful looking lady Parull is on a joyous mode after meeting her new friend on the sets.

Yes, these days Parull is shooting with a baby lamb and she just can’t stop cuddling it.

She shares, “For one of the sequences, the makers have got this cute little lamb on sets. He is only two months old and the entire cast and crew can’t stop playing with it. It’s been well taken care of by the unit and kept with his mother day long. I am a big animal lover and feed lot of my colony dogs and cats.”

She continues, “However, in the show I dislike animals so it was very difficult for me to hate that cute little thing. Once the shot was over I hugged and cuddled the little lamb.”

Checkout the above picture of Parull striking a pose with her new friend!

Tags > Parull Chaudhry, TV actress, lamb, on the sets, Zee TV, Piyaa Albela,

