Parull Chaudhry and Rageeni Nandwani are doppelgangers

Actress Parull Chaudhry and Rageeni Nandwani share a mother-daughter bond on-screen in Life OK’s Khunkhar (Fireworks Productions).

However, if you have a look at them in real life too and stop by to watch their appearances, mannerisms and charisma, you will get to see lot many similarities.

And this is exactly what the entire unit of Khunkhar has been saying from day one!!The team of Khunkhar feels there is so much similar between Parull and Rageeni that they make for the perfect mother-daughter casting.

On day one of Parull’s shoot for the show, the director actually mistook her for Rageeni Nandwani. It was then that the actors realized how similar they look.

Says Parull, “I had not met Rageeni till the time I started to shoot with her. But when we met each other, we had the expression ‘OMG’ on our faces. I mean, we are so alike!! Both of us are fair and have a similar face structure and features too.”

For Parull and Rageeni, it was very simple and easy to create an off-screen bond. “Breaking the ice was so very easy for us, because of the look similarities. We bond really well. Rageeni is a sweet girl and a disciplined actor. Working becomes easy when you gel well with your co-actor and that reflects in your scenes.”

We buzzed Rageeni but could not get through to her.

Check out the pictures of Rageeni and Parull and you will realize how similar they look...

Three cheers to the duo!!