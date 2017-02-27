Hot Downloads

News

Parull Choudhry roped in for Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2017 04:57 PM

Zee TV’s upcoming drama Piyaa Albela will soon open up door for a new actor.

The project is produced by the very talented man Sooraj Barjatya. It is a modern day interpretation of the classic Vishwamitra and Menaka love story. The modern avatars are Naren and Pooja played by Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das respectively.

Now, the makers have roped in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani fame Parull Choudhry, who was last in Life OK’s Khunkhar.  Parull will play Naren’s chachi (aunt) in the show.

When we contacted Parull she asked us to call later.

Other actors who are part of the soap are Avinash Wadhawan, Jyoti Gauba, Tushar Khanna and Ankit Vyas.

Piyaa Albela will launch on 6 March replacing Jamai Raja.

