Pavitra Punia in Colors’ Naagin 3

The super hit supernatural drama Naagin 3 is making its way into our small screens very soon.

The Balaji Telefims’ show featured scintillating Mouni Roy in season one and two playing the central character of Naagin.

However, as we reported earlier, the female lead for season 3 will be none other than Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti as Mouni is now focusing on her Bollywood career.

The makers have also bought leggy lass Karishma Tanna on board to play an important cameo in the series.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Pavitra Punia has been roped in for Naagin 3.

According to our sources, she will have a very important character to depict but it is still uncertain if it will be a positive or a negative role.

Reportedly, Pearl V Puri has been locked for the male lead role.

We reached out to Pavitra but she remained unavailable to comment.

Are you looking forward to Colors’ Naagin 3? Share your answers by commenting below!