Payel De shares beauty tips to look flawless this winter

Winter is a season of party and celebration.

It is also the time when our skin tends to get dry owing to lack of moisture and thus we need to be extra careful.

Isn’t it, readers?

So, here we have beautiful actress Payel De, known for Bengali dailies like Durga, Behula and Bodhu Kon Alo Laaglo Chokhe, sharing some beauty tips to look flawless this winter.

She shared with us, “For skin, I eat healthy food and drink plenty of water. To look flawless, you should always eat healthy food, exercise regularly and try to avoid junk food. I know it’s the festive season but still when it comes to you and your health, you should always eat healthy and stay healthy.”

And how do you take care of your hair? She replied, “I shampoo my hair every day to make sure that the scalp is clean and then use conditioner and finally serum.”

Many believe that shampooing hair everyday is bad as it damages the hair. So, when we asked the pretty lady to share her views on this myth/belief, she said, “I shampoo my hair everyday because I don’t have the time for home remedies. And if you oil your hair every night and use a good shampoo and conditioner along with a serum, it enhances the beauty of hair.”

“Moreover, a clean scalp is always good for the hair growth,” she signed off.

Well said, girl!